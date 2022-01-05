Father Shot Dead While Carrying Birthday Cake into Chuck E. Cheese

A father was shot dead Friday night while carrying a birthday cake into a Humble, Texas, Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant for this daughter.

KETK reports that Calogero Duenes got into an argument with someone outside of the restaurant and shots rang out. Nearby officers heard the shots and ran to the scene, only to discover Duenes had been shot numerous times.

Duenes’s wife, Amber Uresti, said her husband was outside getting their daughter’s birthday cake when he was shot.

ABC13 reports quoted Uresti saying, “He had no weapons. … He was holding my daughter’s birthday cake. He had nothing on him. I don’t understand why.”

Duenes was transported to a hospital where he died. He was 24 years old.

