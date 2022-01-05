PA Restaurant Owner Shoots, Kills Alleged Robber

The owner of York City, Pennsylvania’s Asian Best restaurant fatally shot an alleged robber Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

The York Dispatch reports that the alleged robber entered with a gun and demanded money from the register. The restaurant had just closed for the day when the alleged robber entered.

CBS21 notes a family member close to the owner claimed the alleged robber went so far as to “[threaten] the owner’s wife and son.”

The owner then emerged from the rear of the restaurant and shot the alleged robber dead.

WGAL quoted the York County Coroner’s Office, saying, “[The suspect] reportedly was shot by the owner of the restaurant while he was attempting to rob the restaurant at gun point. The man died immediately at the scene at about 6:50 p.m.”

