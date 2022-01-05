Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) approval rating among West Virginians has strengthened since opposing President Joe Biden’s radical agenda, a Wednesday Save America Coalition survey found.

Manchin, who hails from a state that Biden lost by nearly 40 points, has garnered seven percentage points ten days after opposing Biden’s $1.9 trillion reconciliation package in December.

Before Manchin bucked Biden’s radical package due to fears of increasing 40-year high inflation, Manchin’s approval rating was 52 percent in the state, according to the survey.

Manchin’s approval rating now stands at 59 percent.

“Our polling shows that no amount of political pressure or backroom deal-making will make the horrible provisions in this multi-trillion-dollar government spending bill popular with Americans,” Brooke Rollins, President and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, told Breitbart News.

Moreover, those who strongly approve of the West Virginia senator have nearly doubled from 17 percent to 32 percent.

The poll also revealed an overwhelming majority of West Virginians are concerned about higher costs for gas and groceries.

Sixty-seven percent are “very worried” about the inflated price of gas and groceries, up 2 percent since December. Nineteen percent are somewhat worried.

The polling comes as Manchin on Tuesday again struck a blow to Biden’s agenda, telling reporters that it’s deader than ever.

“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better… there is no negotiation going on at this time,” Manchin said.

“I’m not agreeing to any of this,” Manchin added. “There’s been no conversations” with the White House, contrasting establishment media reports Sunday Manchin had reopened negotiations with the White House.

