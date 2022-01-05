Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) reelection chances could be in trouble, as recent polling showed a generic Democrat is ten points behind in the polls against a generic Republican in the congressional district that she is running in.

A Republican polling firm, Cygnal, said, “The new Chestnut 7th Congressional District is poised to send a Republican to Congress in 2022. The polling conducted in mid-November found that a generic Republican candidate has a solid ten-point lead over a generic Democrat.”

The generic Republican candidate had a majority (51 percent) of support in the poll compared to the 41 percent for the generic Democrat. The memo noted that independent voters also favored a generic Republican by 18 percent.

Slotkin currently represents the state’s Eighth Congressional District but announced in December that she will run for reelection in the new Seventh Congressional District. However, while Slotkin is well-known, the poll found that she is not well-liked in the district. Slotkin only showed a net two-point favorability, with 39 percent favorable and 37 percent unfavorable, but she netted one point negative among independents.

The memo added that Slotkin was polled against two different named Republican challengers — although they were not named in the memo — and garnered 42 and 43 percent of the vote. The memo noted that “incumbents polling in the low-40s are in significant peril for re-election.”

The poll also showed that President Joe Biden is underwater in the district. Only 40 percent of the respondents approve of his job as president, while 56 percent disapprove. Fifty-two percent said they strongly disapprove, and 63 percent of the independents disapproved of Biden.

The Cygnal poll was conducted on behalf of the Congressional Leadership Fund between November 17 and 18 of last year in Chestnut congressional district seven. There were 414 likely general election voters polled, with a margin of error of ±4.81 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.