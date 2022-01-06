Rashida Tlaib Chooses Michigan’s New 12th District for Re-Election Run

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (2nd L) becomes emotional as she speaks as Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) (L) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (R) look on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Democrats held the news …
Alex Wong/Getty
Simon Kent

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) announced Wednesday she will run for re-election in Michigan’s newly created 12th Congressional District.

The two-term congresswoman declined to say why she’s moving, offering only that her new district includes almost two-thirds of her current constituents.

She used social media to announce her challenge for the new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, saying in part:

“The new 12th Congressional District contains nearly two-thirds of the people I currently serve. I’m excited to continue to fight for our residents and engage with new neighbors in Wayne and Oakland Counties.”

Just hours before Tlaib’s announcement, Democratic Representative Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress instead of run in the district.

“Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has led a historic and impactful life in public service,” Tlaib said in a statement sent to the Arab American News, Newsweek reports. “As a Detroiter, a Michigander, and a woman of color in politics, I send my deep gratitude to Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence for her partnership and support. It has been an honor to represent the city of Detroit with her.”

Tlaib’s decision leaves a seat open in the new 13th district, which has a majority of Detroit, as well as other areas in Wayne County.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks as Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) (R) listens during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC,  to discuss the “African American History Act.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Declared candidates so far include Democratic state Rep. Shri Thanedar and former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a Democrat who is now on the Detroit school board.

Michigan lost one congressional seat after the 2020 census, bringing its total representation in the House to 13.

Michigan’s new 12th District, where Tlaib said she is now running, includes the suburbs of Dearborn and Southfield in addition to Detroit, according to AP.

