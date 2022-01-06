Rashida Tlaib Chooses Michigan’s New 12th District for Re-Election Run

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) announced Wednesday she will run for re-election in Michigan’s newly created 12th Congressional District.

The two-term congresswoman declined to say why she’s moving, offering only that her new district includes almost two-thirds of her current constituents.

She used social media to announce her challenge for the new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, saying in part:

“The new 12th Congressional District contains nearly two-thirds of the people I currently serve. I’m excited to continue to fight for our residents and engage with new neighbors in Wayne and Oakland Counties.”

As expected, communities in the current 13th District were split up between the new 12th and 13th Congressional Districts. Today, I am announcing that I will be running for re-election in what will now be Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.

Join me: https://t.co/UeAkLWNhIt pic.twitter.com/dBMlUTIOEo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 5, 2022

Just hours before Tlaib’s announcement, Democratic Representative Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress instead of run in the district.

“Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has led a historic and impactful life in public service,” Tlaib said in a statement sent to the Arab American News, Newsweek reports. “As a Detroiter, a Michigander, and a woman of color in politics, I send my deep gratitude to Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence for her partnership and support. It has been an honor to represent the city of Detroit with her.”

Tlaib’s decision leaves a seat open in the new 13th district, which has a majority of Detroit, as well as other areas in Wayne County.

Declared candidates so far include Democratic state Rep. Shri Thanedar and former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a Democrat who is now on the Detroit school board.

Michigan lost one congressional seat after the 2020 census, bringing its total representation in the House to 13.

Michigan’s new 12th District, where Tlaib said she is now running, includes the suburbs of Dearborn and Southfield in addition to Detroit, according to AP.