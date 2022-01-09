Man Who Bought Gun for Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads ‘No Contest’

Dominick Black, the man who bought the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse carried and used in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020, is pleading “no contest” to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The Associated Press notes Black purchased the rifle when he was 18 and Rittenhouse was 17. (At 17 years of age, Rittenhouse was too young to purchase the rifle.)

On November 9, 2020, ABC 7 reported Black was arrested and placed in jail for allegedly buying the rifle for Rittenhouse.

ABC 7 cites an affidavit claiming Black allegedly took money from Rittenhouse, “then on May 1st he drove 300 miles north from Kenosha to a hardware store in upper Wisconsin to buy the [AR-15].”

The AP observed that the case against Black was weakened once Judge Bruce Schroeder, during the Rittenhouse trial, agreed to drop the charge that Rittenhouse possessed his rifle illegally at age 17.

On Friday, Black pleaded “no contest” to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” which is “non-criminal.” If Judge Schroder accepts the plea, Black will pay a $2,000 fine and all felony charges will be dropped.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.