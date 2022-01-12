The Philadelphia driver who shot an alleged carjacker around midnight Tuesday advised others considering a life of crime to “stay in school, don’t play with guns.”

6 ABC reports that the driver was in the Fairmont area of Philadelphia when he found himself face-to-face with an alleged armed carjacker.

FOX 29 notes that the driver, a 32-year-old healthcare worker, “was meant to be performing a job for a person inside a residence,” but the alleged carjacker approached the driver’s door with a gun.

The driver, a concealed carry permit holder, opened fire.

The driver said, “I saw the gun and I thought he was going to shoot me and take the car, so I retaliated as fast as I could. And just to see another day, I had to shoot the guy.”

He added, “Stay in school. Don’t play with guns. Don’t rob people. Work for what you want.”

The alleged carjacker fled the scene and was apprehended when he went to a hospital to get treatment for his gunshot wound.

