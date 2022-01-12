Seattle Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Fatally Stabbed Police K9

Seattle police shot and killed a man armed with a machete and some sort of dagger after the man allegedly stabbed a police K9 and stabbed a male officer in the face.

The incident occurred January 5, 2022, but video of the incident was just released, the New York Post reported.

The mid-afternoon video shows a man with a bath towel wrapped around his waist, holding a machete, fast-walking down a road. Police were originally alerted about the man via a 911 call of a burglary in progress.

Two officers–one of whom has a K9–approached the subject and ordered him to drop the weapon. The man refused to comply and the K9 released and latched onto his right leg.

At that point the man repeatedly stabbed the K9, then stabbed one of the male officers in the face. The second officer then opened fire, killing the suspect.

The K9, Jedi, died from the stab wounds.

