The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), announced their off-year record-breaking fundraising haul of $104.8 million in 2021.

In the announcement, the NRSC touted its ability to fundraise and beat off-year records for the NRSC and the Democrat’s counterpart, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

The year-end total includes $28.6 million raised in last year’s fourth quarter and $11.2 million raised in only one month, December. The committee set itself up to have a sizeable war chest entering the 2022 midterm election year with $32.7 million cash on hand and zero debt.

“This NRSC team has smashed fundraising records all cycle, and we have Chuck Schumer and the radical Senate Democrats to thank,” said NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL).

The NRSC team touted its ability to have record-breaking fundraising hauls from the committee’s historic investment in digital fundraising to expand its donor base. In December, the committee had 22,733 first-time donors and 227,271 donations under $200, bringing their monthly total to 229,213 donations. In 2021, the committee saw 169,444 first-time donors and roughly 443,000 unique donors, which helped bring the NRSC more than two million donations. They also had 1,883,636 of the 2021 donations under $200.

“Senate Democrats are focused on abolishing the filibuster, eliminating voter ID requirements, and reckless spending sprees instead of securing the border, fixing the supply chain, and lowering the cost of everyday goods for American families,” the chairman continued.

“Voters are rejecting the Democrats’ extreme agenda and are turning to Republicans because we are the party of solutions and will fight to ensure their success,” Scott added. “Senate Republicans will win this November, and we are ready to fix the disaster the Democrats have created.”

