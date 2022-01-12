A suspect allegedly crashed his car into a Chickasha, Oklahoma, home early Tuesday, assaulted the woman who lived in the home, and was then shot dead by her husband.

KSWO reports the suspect allegedly crashed into a KFC and drove through a number of yards before driving into the house.

KNWA notes the suspect was in reverse when he drove his car against the home. The suspect then allegedly exited his vehicle and ” began banging on a neighbor’s windows.”

When the homeowner went outside to investigate the suspect allegedly came up on his porch, assaulted his wife, and entered the home. The homeowner then shot the suspect.

Police received a 911 call just before 5 a.m., in which the homeowner told them he had shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

