Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Thursday rejected President Biden’s plea to destroy the 60-vote filibuster threshold that would make way for election integrity destruction.

Speaking from the Senate floor while Biden was urging Democrat senators to curtail the filibuster, Sinema defended the filibuster as the deliberative body’s mechanism for thoughtful public debate.

“This week’s harried discussions about Senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year,” she said.

“But what is the legislative filibuster, other than a tool that requires new federal policy to be broadly supported by senators, representing the broader cross-section of Americans?” she continued. “Demands to eliminate this threshold from whichever party holds the fleeting majority amount to a group of people separated on two sides of a canyon, shouting that solution to their colleagues.”

Sinema’s statement is important because Biden needs all 50 Democrats senators’ “yes” votes to alter the filibuster’s rules.

MANCHIN just now on Sinema’s speech: “Very good. Excellent speech." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2022

Sinema also echoed Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) comments on Wednesday that stressed the importance of the filibuster in an evenly divided Congress.

“Today marks the longest time in history that the Senate has been equally divided. The House of Representatives is nearly equally divided as well,” she explained.

“Our mandate, it seems evident to me, [is to] work together and get stuff done for America,” Sinema said.

“These bills help treat the symptoms of the disease, but they do not fully address the disease itself. And while I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division affecting our country,” Sinema concluded.

Her remarks begin at the 3:40 mark below.