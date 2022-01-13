Sean Hannity on ‘Red-Handed’: ‘I Hear Peter Schweizer’s Book Is Going to Be Massive!’

During his Wednesday national radio show Sean Hannity told listeners that the forthcoming book by Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer is going to be another bombshell-filled blockbuster.

“I hear Peter Schweizer’s book is going to be massive!” Hannity said about the soon-to-be-released book Red-Handed: How American Elites Got Rich Helping China Win.

Hannity’s comments came just hours after news broke, first reported by Politico Playbook, that publishing giant HarperCollins plans to launch Red-Handed on January 25. Later in the day Schweizer said the book is the “scariest” investigation he has ever conducted in his quarter-century as one of the nation’s leading nonpartisan investigative journalists and a six-time New York Times bestselling author.

While the book remains under a strict embargo, an updated book listing on the HarperCollins website states that Red-Handed will present Schweizer’s “most alarming findings to date by revealing the secret deals wealthy Americans have cut to help China build its military, technological, and economic might.” The investigation also reportedly took Schweizer and his team of GAI forensic investigators more than a year to scour “a massive trove of global corporate records and legal filings to expose the hidden transactions China’s enablers hoped would never see the light of day.”

The book’s cover includes images of President Joe Biden shaking the hand of Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, NBA star LeBron James, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Schweizer’s bipartisan track record of following the money and exposing cronyism and corruption has included Republicans and Democrats alike. His past exposés like Profiles in Corruption, Secret Empires, Clinton Cash, and Throw Them All Out have sparked ethics investigations of members of Congress, spearheaded the passage of bipartisan anti-corruption legislation like the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act which banned insider trading by members of Congress, and even led to an FBI investigation.

As for the author’s upcoming book, HarperCollins states that Red-Handed is “exhaustively researched, crisply told, and chilling” and will “expose the nexus of power between the Chinese government and the American elites who do its bidding.”

Red-Handed is set to be released on January 25.