The man suspected of murdering a 19-year-old Burger King employee earlier this week ranted about social justice and demanded reparations as police officers escorted him out of an East Harlem police station.

Winston Glynn, 30, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Burger King employee Kristal Bayron-Nieves during a robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As officers led Glynn out of the police station into a police vehicle, video captured Glynn shouting social justice slogans at an angry crowd who gathered outside the station.

Winston Glynn was arrested by “The Greatest Detectives in the World” for the murder of a 19-year-old girl at a Burger King in East Harlem. DEA members never rest until justice is served.

“Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f***ing slavery,” Glynn shouted. The surrounding crowd lambasted Glynn as he was escorted into the police vehicle.

“Basura,” one onlooker shouted at Glynn, using the Spanish word for “garbage.” “She gave you the money, man. Why?” asked an individual from the crowd.

Glynn allegedly stole $100 from the cash register before gunning down Bayron-Nieves.

“F**k you all,” Glynn yelled back at the crowd. Then, before officers placed him in the vehicle, Glynn shouted, “America is gonna burn!”

Glynn has been charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of robbery. He reportedly has seven prior arrests in New York City.

Recently sworn-in mayor Eric Adams commended the arresting authorities who “understood that Kristal wasn’t just a number.” “They operated in a professional manner and brought this killer to justice,” Adams said.

Authorities caught Glynn by matching a belt worn from the crime video to a photo he posted on Instagram.

Adams made New York City’s increasing crime rate a focal point of his campaign. “I am so focused on stopping 19-year-old girls from being shot in Burger King,” Adams said at an event in Queens.