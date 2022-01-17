The nation’s top military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. He is now isolating at a remote location, his spokesperson said Monday morning.

“Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday,” Army Col. Dave Butler said in a statement.

Butler said that Milley was fully-vaccinated and is experiencing “very minor symptoms.”

“He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster.”

Butler’s statement said all other joint chiefs of staff “except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday.” The statement did not say who else tested positive for the virus.

Milley’s infection comes about a week after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for the coronavirus, and as they proceed with separating service members who declined to comply with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

Pentagon leaders have said being unvaccinated is a risk to military readiness. So far, more than three hundred service members have been separated for not being vaccinated. There is estimated to be at least 30,000 who remain unvaccinated.

Milley last had contact with President Joe Biden on January 12 at the late Retired Army Gen. Ray Odierno’s funeral, Butler said. Milley had tested negative several days prior and every day following contact with Biden until Sunday.

