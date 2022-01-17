Watch: Job Creators Network Takes the Biden Administration to Court and Wins

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden Administration’s employer vaccine mandate was a victory for individual freedom and small businesses across America according to the Job Creators Network, which challenged the mandate, and was the first organization to file a petition at the Supreme Court to block it.

“The Supreme Court has stood up for small businesses by staying this illegal employer vaccine mandate,” Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of JCN, said in a statement. “The court has confirmed what JCN has long argued: OSHA does not have the authority to implement this sweeping regulation that will burden American businesses, including many small businesses, with new costs and exacerbate the historic labor shortage.”

“By Issuing this stay, the Supreme Court has freed small businesses to focus on bringing the economy back to its pre-pandemic peak,” Ortiz said.

Watch below:

The Supreme Court struck down the Biden White House’s vaccine mandate on employers, in a 6-3 decision, and upheld a mandate on U.S. healthcare workers. Effecting some 10 million people, healthcare workers still have the option to opt out of that mandate provided they have a religious objection or medical concern.

Biden remains defiant. He pushed for businesses to “immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities.”

An overwhelming majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus and a plurality of Americans say he went “too far” in trying to get Americans vaccinated, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey.

