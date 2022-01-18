Anthony Fauci: It’s an ‘Open Question’ if Omicron Marks the Final Wave

“It’s not going to be that you’ll eliminate this disease completely. But hopefully, it will be at such a low level that it doesn’t disrupt our normal social, economic and other interactions with each other. To me, that’s what the new normal is,” Fauci continued.

His remarks come nearly two years after the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, as some areas continue to reintroduce mask mandates and attempt to force Americans to get vaccinated.

Even though public health officials originally pitched vaccines as a key way to return to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy, public health officials are continuing to encourage them, even for fully vaccinated individuals.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated mask guidance, urging people to “wear a mask with the best fit, protect, and comfort for you,” recommending N95s, KN95s, disposable masks, and cloth masks: