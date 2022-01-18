An employee at Detroit, Michigan’s Prime and Proper shot an alleged attacker dead Sunday after being stabbed in the restaurant.

FOX News reports the incident occurred just after midnight and the alleged attacker was 52-years old.

The stabbing followed an altercation between the employee and the alleged attacker.

ClickOnDetroit notes that Detroit police indicated the employee shot the alleged attacker after being stabbed, and the gunshot wound proved fatal.

The employee was a security guard working a “‘Cash Only’ club” in the basement of Prime and Proper.

The security guard was in stable condition after being stabbed, but did have to undergo surgery.

