The Guardian: Joe Biden Is One of America’s ‘Most Unpopular Presidents’

ROME — The U.K.-based Guardian newspaper wondered aloud Tuesday why Joe Biden is one of the most unpopular presidents in U.S. history, calling his low esteem a “puzzle.”

“Joe Biden ends his first year in office at a particularly bleak moment for a US president who promised competency and normalcy,” writes Lauren Gambino for the notoriously left-wing Guardian.

“After winning more votes than any presidential candidate in American history, Biden is now – just 12 months later – one of the country’s most unpopular presidents,” Gambino asserts, noting that a Quinnipiac poll released last week found Biden with a “dire” 33 percent approval rating.

As signals of his end-of-year blues, much of Biden’s domestic agenda “is stalled on Capitol Hill,” the virus is “once again raging out of control,” his vaccine mandate for large employers “was blocked” by the Supreme Court, inflation is at “a nearly 40-year high,” and diplomatic talks have “failed to pull Russia back from the brink of war with Ukraine,” the article contends.

Biden “promised to lift the threat of deadly virus and usher in a new era of responsive governance and bipartisanship in Washington,” and yet one year later the pandemic continues unabated and the nation is “still very much divided,” Gambino observes, while also citing Biden’s recent Georgia speech in which he compared Americans who stand in the way of his programs to Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis.

The way the U.S. left Afghanistan also “undercut perceptions of Biden as a seasoned foreign policy expert who would restore America’s standing on the world stage,” Gambino adds.

The article notes that when White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, was asked about Biden’s “gloomy reviews,” she blamed it on the times we live in.

“People are fatigued across the country. It’s impacting how they live, how they work. There are worries about their kids, their ability to experience joyful things in life like concerts and going to restaurants and seeing friends,” Psaki said.

Biden’s unpopularity will likely contribute to significant Democrat losses in midterm elections, Gambino suggests, noting that “presidents with job approval ratings below 50% have seen their parties lose an average of 37 House seats during the midterm elections.”

