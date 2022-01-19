Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Crashes to 34 Percent

Only 34 percent of respondents approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, hitting a new low after roughly one year of being in office, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average.

Biden also received a high (56 percent) disapproval from the poll, with ten percent of the respondents saying they have no opinion. The poll also showed Biden with a record-low net approval of negative 22.

This comes after the president has been in office for nearly a year and has dealt with consequences from poor decision-making during his presidency, such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden had the lowest job approval among the 18- to 34-year-old age group, as 26 percent approcve and 58 percent disapprove, while 16 percent said they have no opinion. The 65-plus-year-olds gave Biden the highest approval at 41 and 54 percent disapproval, and five percent said they have no opinion.

The president was underwater with women and men as well. Men only showed 30 percent approval with 63 percent disapproving and seven percent having no opinion, while women only showed 38 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval, with 12 percent saying they had no opinion.

Broken down by race, white respondents showed 27 percent approval, 65 percent disapproval, and eight percent had no opinion.

However, Biden was roughly the opposite among black respondents, who indicated 63 percent approval, 19 percent disapproval, and 18 percent no opinion.

Biden was barely above water with Hispanic/Latino respondents with 46 percent approval, 42 percent disapproval, and 12 percent having no opinion.

Biden’s job performance is underwater in 46 states, including California — which is considered a solidly blue state in the presidential elections and overwhelming voted for Biden in 2020.

Only four states approve of Biden’s performance: Hawaii (47 – 42 percent), Maryland (46 – 42 percent), Massachusetts (46 – 40 percent), and Vermont (46-41 percent).

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 153,722 responses tracked between January 20 and January 17, roughly one whole year of Biden being in office.

The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can occur either over time or rapidly.

