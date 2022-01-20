Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, announced a $1.35 million fundraising haul in the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

Laxalt’s latest fundraising haul is the second straight quarter that the Republican has brought in over a million dollars. At the end of September, his campaign announced that he had over $1.25 million cash on hand, collected from all 50 states.

Nevada’s former Attorney General said:

Our campaign is building an unprecedented grassroots movement propelled by working Nevada families, and these numbers show the growing strength of our campaign. Together, we will restore conservative leadership to represent the people of this state.

The Republican Senate candidate, who has been able to obtain a substantial amount of high-level Republican endorsements, added:

With the support of leaders like President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tom Cotton, and countless more conservative patriots across Nevada and America, our campaign is ready to flip the 51st seat for a new GOP majority.

Laxalt has also obtained endorsements from the Club for Growth; former Trump officials such as Kellyanne Conway, retired General Michael Flynn, and former Ambassador Richard Grenell; as well as Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Mike Lee.

The Republican Senate candidate has also led the Democrat incumbent in polls over the last few months.

In December, a poll conducted on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) showed that Laxalt had a four-point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), 46 percent to 42 percent. The poll also showed that only 39 percent of Nevada respondents approved of how President Joe Biden has handled his job, and 56 percent disapproved.

Another December poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group also showed that Laxalt led Masto, 44.1 percent to 40.9 percent.

Additionally, the campaign pointed out that the seat was moved from “Leans Democrat” to “Toss-up” by the Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics in recent months.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.