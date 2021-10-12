U.S. Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt Hauls $1.4 Million In 6 Weeks

U.S. Senate candidate for Nevada and former state Attorney General Adam Lexalt (R) announced his campaign raked in over $1.4 million in the last six weeks.

Laxalt’s touted his campaign’s fundraising ability, putting his campaign off to a fast start in the first six weeks after announcing his candidacy in mid-August. The press release noted that it has over $1.25 million cash on hand that has been collected from all 50 states.

“Folks across Nevada are extremely dissatisfied with the current direction Masto and her cronies in Washington are taking us and they’re ready for a change,” said Adam Laxalt. “Our campaign started with an incredible burst of momentum that continues to grow every time Masto sides with Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer over the voters in this state.”

With the support of President Trump and conservative leaders across Nevada we are going to defeat Masto and be the 51st member of the new GOP majority. Let’s go save our country! https://t.co/h8bs3doeq2 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 12, 2021

The Republican recently completed a trip around Nevada, driving 2,500 miles to visit 17 counties.

Recently polls showed the Republicans are in good shape to take on the incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). One internal poll from the Laxalt campaign showed that he narrowly led Cortez Masto by two points, 39 percent to 37 percent, in the hypothetical poll.

There was also 12 percent that was undecided. Another 12 percent favored “none of the above,” which is an option for voters in Nevada on the ballot.

“Internal polling from September shows that this has quickly become a very tight race… With each passing day of the Biden presidency, the environment gets better for Republicans,” the Laxalt campaign said about the close internal poll, according to the Washington Examiner.

Another poll from the Nevada Independent showed the Republican was in reach of Cortez Masto. Among the respondents, she only carried less than half a percent lead outside the margin of error, which was four percent. The incumbent led Laxalt, 45.5 percent to 41.2 percent, respectively.