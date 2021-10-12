U.S. Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt Hauls $1.4 Million In 6 Weeks

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, co-chair of the Donald Trump Nevada campaign, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP Photo/John Locher
Jacob Bliss

U.S. Senate candidate for Nevada and former state Attorney General Adam Lexalt (R) announced his campaign raked in over $1.4 million in the last six weeks.

Laxalt’s touted his campaign’s fundraising ability, putting his campaign off to a fast start in the first six weeks after announcing his candidacy in mid-August. The press release noted that it has over $1.25 million cash on hand that has been collected from all 50 states.

“Folks across Nevada are extremely dissatisfied with the current direction Masto and her cronies in Washington are taking us and they’re ready for a change,” said Adam Laxalt. “Our campaign started with an incredible burst of momentum that continues to grow every time Masto sides with Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer over the voters in this state.”

The Republican recently completed a trip around Nevada, driving 2,500 miles to visit 17 counties.

Recently polls showed the Republicans are in good shape to take on the incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). One internal poll from the Laxalt campaign showed that he narrowly led Cortez Masto by two points, 39 percent to 37 percent, in the hypothetical poll.

There was also 12 percent that was undecided. Another 12 percent favored “none of the above,” which is an option for voters in Nevada on the ballot.

“Internal polling from September shows that this has quickly become a very tight race… With each passing day of the Biden presidency, the environment gets better for Republicans,” the Laxalt campaign said about the close internal poll, according to the Washington Examiner.

In this January 11, 2019, photo, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) talks to reporters in her office in Reno, Nevada. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

Another poll from the Nevada Independent showed the Republican was in reach of Cortez Masto. Among the respondents, she only carried less than half a percent lead outside the margin of error, which was four percent. The incumbent led Laxalt, 45.5 percent to 41.2 percent, respectively. 

