NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) called for more gun control Friday after convicted felon Lashawn McNeil allegedly shot two NYPD officers, killing one.

CBS New York reported the deceased officer was 22-year-old Jason Rivera.

A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert More, is “fighting for his life.”

The shooting suspect, 47-year-old McNeil, opened fire on Rivera and More as they approached him in a long hallway. McNeill then tried to escape and was shot twice by a third officer.

McNeil was hospitalized in critical condition.

FOX News observed that McNeil was “on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City.”

Adams responded to the incident by calling for more gun control.

He tweeted:

There are no gun manufacturers in our city. How are we removing thousands of guns off our streets and somehow they still find their way into the hands of killers? We need Washington to act now to stop the flow of weapons into our cities.

Adams used a second tweet to say, “We are all witnesses. To gun violence. To these murders. To the failures of leaders who have allowed these killers to get ahold of guns.”

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation “for gun law strength.”

Those laws include everything the Democrats are pushing at the federal level under the guise of safety, including universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

