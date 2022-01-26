4 People in Custody After 2 Officers Shot in Ferguson, Missouri

Four people are in custody after two officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in Ferguson, Missouri.

The officers were shot while approaching a vehicle around 1 p.m. in an attempt to apprehend a homicide suspect, FOX 2 NOW reported. Gunshots rang out as the officers closed in on the vehicle.

One of the officers was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition, and the other officer was shot in the leg.

Tense atmosphere here at @BarnesJewish Hospital. Two officers shot earlier today in Ferguson, one in the leg, and one shot in the chest and is now in critical condition. @SLMPD here directing traffic, as dozens of people and officers wait outside the hospital. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/P4ktBtHPgN — Amelia Mugavero (@AmeliaMtv) January 26, 2022

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden indicated the officer in critical condition is “very critical,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted.

Hayden explained the officer in critical condition has been on the force for roughly three and a half years, while the officer who was shot in the leg has been with the department for about two and half years. Both officers are in their twenties.

Hayden said four occupants in the suspect vehicle were taken into custody.

Breitbart News reported a Milwaukee County deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

