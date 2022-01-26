The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that a Milwaukee County deputy was shot “multiple times” by a man fleeing a traffic stop on foot Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022.

According to the Journal-Sentinel, the shooting suspect was a passenger in a vehicle the deputy pulled over for a traffic violation. The shooter is currently on the loose, and the sheriff’s office indicates he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

1/2: MAJOR INCIDENT ALERT: During a traffic stop in the area of W Adler & S 68th streets, the passenger fled on foot, & the MCSO deputy who’d initiated the stop pursued. During the foot pursuit, near 64th & Adler the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries.#OfficerDown — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 26, 2022

FOX6 notes that the fleeing subject allegedly hid in a dumpster and opened fire on the deputy upon being discovered around 3 a.m.

The deputy was struck numerous times and transported to a hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Individuals living near 64th and Adler are being alerted via text that the suspect is at-large. He is described as “a male, Black, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat.”

