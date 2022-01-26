Poll: Most Americans Reject Indefinite Coronavirus Booster Shots

Most Americans reject the idea of receiving an indefinite number of booster shots for the Chinese coronavirus, a Convention of States/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “How many COVID-19 booster shots would you be personally willing to take?”

Overall, a combined 60.3 percent said they would take no more than two, but of those, 30.9 percent said they would take “none,” compared to 17.8 percent who said one and 11.6 percent who said two. According to the survey, an additional 39.7 percent said they would be willing to take three or more.

A majority of Democrats, specifically, said they would take three booster jabs or more — 52.3 percent. However, nearly half of Republicans, 49.5 percent, said they would take no booster shots at all. Independents are relatively scattered in their opinions, as 43.2 percent said they would take three boosters or more, while one-third, 33.3 percent, said they would take none at all.

The survey, taken January 12-14, 2022, among 1,081 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent.

The poll comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opting to limit the use of certain monoclonal antibody treatments, citing “the most recent information and data available” claiming that it is not as effective against the omicron variant.

That move set up a battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who said thousands of Floridians had their scheduled treatments canceled abruptly due to the administration’s action.

On Tuesday, DeSantis noted that even if the treatments were half or 25 percent as effective against omicron, “that’s better than nothing for people.”

“And I’ve said, anecdotally we’ve had people that have had their symptoms resolved after doing it just in the last month,” he said. “So this is wrong what they’re doing.”

Meanwhile, the administration is instead pointing to booster shots as the prime answer in light of the waning effectiveness of the shots.