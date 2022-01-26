A Tennessee Republican legislator has introduced a plan that would relocate border crossers and illegal aliens flown into the state to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard, where former President Obama resides, among other liberal enclaves.

As Breitbart News reported months ago, the Biden administration has bused and flown an unknown number of border crossers and illegal aliens into Tennessee — often in the middle of the night.

In one such instance, border crossers and illegal aliens can be seen in footage touching down in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where buses were waiting for them to take them to various locations. The Biden administration has contracted with commercial flight corporations and busing companies to send border crossers and illegal aliens all across the United States interior.

Tennessee state Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) issued a plan on Wednesday that would relocate border crossers and illegal aliens sent to the state to Biden’s Delaware, Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard, and other left-wing cities and states like Governor’s Island, New York, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Palo Alto, California, and Greenwich, Connecticut, among other locations.

HB1994 by FOX 17 News

Griffey said in a statement:

It is incumbent upon Tennessee legislators to protect Tennesseans from the harms of illegal immigration and bad federal policies. We must fight back and that’s what I’m trying to do. Tennessee should not be a repository for people coming from all over the world illegally through the southern border and landing in our state. We must focus on Tennessee citizens first – what’s best for them – instead of facilitating Biden’s reckless policies.

In Pennsylvania, state Sen. Mario Scavello (R-Mount Pocono) has proposed a nearly identical plan that would redirect the Biden administration’s often secret flights to the state to his home state of Delaware.

Former Rep. Lou Barletta (R), now running for Pennsylvania governor, has vowed to make the policy state law so that Washington, D.C., politicians feel the burden of illegal immigration rather than often-helpless American communities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) started conversations around such a policy when he proposed spending $8 million to redirect flights of border crossers and illegal aliens to Biden’s Delaware and Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard.

In all of 2021, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border. More than 530,000 of those arrivals were released into the U.S. interior as nearly 45,000 were put on commercial domestic flights and flown into the country, often free of charge.

