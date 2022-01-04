Former Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), now running for governor in Pennsylvania, says President Joe Biden is continuing to fly border crossers and illegal aliens to eastern communities in the state.

Barletta, in statements this week, said the Biden administration has shifted their operations to fly border crossers to the Lehigh Valley region in eastern Pennsylvania after previously directing planes filled with border crossers to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Specifically, on December 30, Barletta says the charter flight company World Atlantic Airlines flew a number of border crossers from the United States-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas to Allentown, Pennsylvania located in the Lehigh Valley region.

“The incredible secrecy and disregard for Pennsylvanians continues,” Barletta said in a statement:

First, we had to discover for ourselves that illegal immigrants were being shipped into northeast Pennsylvania on at least four flights. But then when people demanded information, the flights were shifted to the Lehigh Valley and they just hoped no one would notice. While the Biden administration is playing games with the safety of Pennsylvanians, Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are just throwing up their hands and saying it’s not their problem. [Emphasis added]

Barletta has previously told Breitbart News that as governor, he will ban local and state agencies in Pennsylvania from doing business with companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that contract with the federal government to facilitate illegal immigration.

THREAD:

Gov. Wolf and @JoshShapiroPA say their hands are tied and they can’t do anything to stop @JoeBiden’s illegal immigrant ghost flights into PA. That’s a weak excuse to do nothing. PA deserves a governor who isn’t afraid to take action. My plan to protect Pennsylvanians: — Lou Barletta – Text LOU to 81230 (@RepLouBarletta) January 1, 2022

✔️ Prohibit the granting or renewal of any licenses to entities that provide assistance to Unaccompanied Alien Children unless there is a cooperative agreement between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government. — Lou Barletta – Text LOU to 81230 (@RepLouBarletta) January 1, 2022

Barletta has also vowed to prohibit state licenses to companies and NGOs to facilitate illegal immigration and ban schools in Pennsylvania from admitting child border crossers who have not been fully immunized as required by state law.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Barletta and Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) accused the Biden administration of flying border crossers and illegal aliens into the Scranton, Pennsylvania, airport with the help of charter flight companies and NGOs.

“It is my understanding that a total of 130 immigrants, 118 minors and 12 adults, arrived aboard an iAero charter flight on Friday, December 17 and were subsequently transported on buses from a private hangar,” Meuser detailed in a letter.

The Biden administration has helped entice nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens to arrive at the southern border in 2021. In addition, his administration estimates that about half a million illegal aliens successfully crossed into the U.S., undetected by Border Patrol.

Meanwhile, as of late October, Biden has released more than 530,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. This total includes the tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) who have been dispersed to states like Pennyslvania.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.