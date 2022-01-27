More than 500 active duty service members across branches have been discharged for refusing to comply with the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The Marines discharged the most members among the branches at 339, according to the most recent data. The Air Force discharged 111 members, while the Navy discharged 45.

The Army said it has not “involuntarily separated any Soldiers solely for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” However, the Army plans to segregate unvaccinated soldiers from the vaccinated.

“As previously announced, this month Army officials intend to issue further guidance for the mandatory initiation of separation for Soldiers who refuse this lawful order,” an Army press release said.

Each branch reports over 90 percent compliance with the coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Marines have the lowest level of compliance, with 95 percent of Marines being fully vaccinated. In the Army, 96 percent are fully vaccinated. Both the Navy and Air Force report a 98 percent vaccination rate.

Service members are allowed to apply for religious exemptions, but the chances of those being granted are low. Only three were granted of the roughly 14,800 service members who applied for religious exemptions. The Marines granted the only three approved exemptions.

However, the military has granted thousands of administrative exemptions, according to the Washington Examiner.