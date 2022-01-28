Poll: Biden Support Plummets in New Hampshire as 60% Disapprove

Public opinion of President Biden is plummeting in New Hampshire, the first in the nation primary state, a University of New Hampshire survey released Wednesday found.

“Approval of Joe Biden’s performance as President has fallen rapidly since December among Granite Staters and is at the lowest point in his presidency,” the survey began, noting that “much” of the decline is “due to a fall in support among Democrats,” specifically.

Overall, 60 percent disapprove of Biden, compared to 39 percent who approve, giving Biden a net negative of -21 percent in the Granite State.

Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center, said it is now evident that Biden’s support among Democrats is plummeting. In January 2021, when he first took office, his approval among Democrats stood at 97 percent. One year later, that stands at 73 percent — a 23 percent loss among Democrats in the first year of his presidency.

“Biden’s net approval among Independents (-34) has also dropped since December (-24) while his net approval among Republicans (-93) is largely unchanged,” the survey found.

Overall, 60 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy— an increase of 14 percent since December, when 46 percent disapproved.

Additionally, the poll found that just 18 percent of New Hampshire voters say the country is headed in the right direction, compared to 69 percent who say things are “seriously off on the wrong track.”

The survey, taken January 20-24, 2022, among 1121 Granite State Panel Members, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

The results follow disaster after disaster for the Biden administration — from the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan to rampant inflation to continued coronavirus mandates to Biden’s inability to unify the country — all of which have contributed to the public’s souring opinions of the president.

“I was hoping that his decades in the Senate would lead to more legislation being passed,” one poll respondent who voted for Biden said. “I was also hoping he’d be able to unify his own party.”

Biden took New Hampshire in the 2020 presidential election by 7.4 percent, or 59,277 votes.

On Wednesday Rasmussen Reports revealed that Biden’s approval index — those who strongly approve minus those who strongly disapprove — surpassed former President Trump’s worst recorded rating, standing at -33 percent.