Joe Biden ‘Proud’ of Jobs Report While 1% Say Economy Is Excellent

President Biden on Friday said he was “proud” of the January jobs report while just one percent of Americans say the economy is in excellent shape.

“This morning’s report caps off my first year as president, and over that period, our economy created 6.6 million jobs,” Biden proudly stated in the White House. “If you can’t remember any year when so many people went to work in this country, there’s a reason: it never happened.”

Despite Biden’s positive framing of the economy, only one percent of Americans view Biden’s economy as excellent, a Sunday poll revealed. In fact, 75 percent of respondents said the economy is either “not so good” or “poor.”

Under Biden, 40-year-high inflation arose. Real wages in 2021 adjusted after inflation declined by 2.4 percent, according to the Labor Department. And Biden admitted during his speech “average Americans are getting clobbered by inflation”:

In January, consumer sentiment tanked to the lowest level in a decade. Breitbart News reported:

Sentiment fell 4.8 percent In January to a reading of 67.2 percent. There were declines in both the current conditions gauge and the index of consumer expectations. Richard Curtin, the chief economist of the survey, described the roller coaster ride that consumer sentiment has been on for the past two years.

Additional polling on Biden’s presidency shows a vast amount of Democrats and independents think the nation is headed in the correct direction.

Only 61 percent of Democrats believe the nation is headed in the right direction, while only 24 percent of independents say the same, a Morning Consult poll from Monday revealed.

