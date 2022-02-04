Guru of redistricting and Senior Editor of the Cook Political Report Dave Wasserman announced on Thursday Republicans have flubbed their chance of dominating the nationwide redistricting battle that will ultimately shape Joe Biden’s presidency.

According to Dave Wasserman, Democrats have taken a 2-3 seat advantage in the redistricting battle, noting that Republicans in red states have given too much ground to Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats in red states have been very aggressive and reshaped districts in their favor.

The analysis is predicated on the old district lines, which are being redrawn in accordance with the 2020 census demographic shift. The census found Democrats lost residents to red, southern states.

In recent weeks, the maps of New York, Alabama, and Pennsylvania have all drooped towards the Democrats’ favor. Republicans in these states must now only rely on the courts for a favorable state map. But if the courts decide in favor of the Democrats, Republicans are likely out of luck.

GOP losing the nationwide redistricting battle—beware of weak RINO’s kneeling to Democrats’ demands. https://t.co/ARyMwJRvxh — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 4, 2022

To make up the difference, the Florida legislature has an opportunity to go big and aggressively reshape district lines in its favor, Wasserman suggests.

Establishment Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls and president of the Florida senate Wilton Simpson (R) are considering a DeSantis-proposed map during the January and February legislative session. The previous map produced by the Republican-controlled legislature was apparently not up to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) satisfaction.

Wasserman also pointed to North Carolina and Ohio as states that have an opportunity to improve the GOP’s nationwide effort. Courts in those states may improve district lines in favor of Republicans or further enable Democrat progress.

Overall, redistricting will shape state delegations for the next ten years and Biden’s presidency. With the midterms in November, Republicans are hoping to capitalize on Biden’s nationwide 33 percent approval rating, which may prove an obstacle to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) retaining control of the gavel.

Alternate Headline: GOP lawsuit states the truth regarding Democrats brazen gerrymander.https://t.co/WMo952fluA pic.twitter.com/g1EYpwuy53 — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) February 4, 2022

In the face of Republican momentum, 29 House Democrats have announced they are not running for reelection. The retirements will hurt Pelosi’s chances of retaining the House due to the incumbent advantage.

If Republicans are able to win back the House and Senate, the GOP will have an opportunity to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, ban lawmakers from trading stocks, break up big tech, and impeach President Biden.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø