At Least 22 People Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 22 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the three fatal shootings occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man was shot and killed while riding as a passenger in a vehicle “in the first block of East 43rd Street.”

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times “in the first block of South Seeley Avenue” around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered around 4:50 a.m., when a 44-year-old man was found shot to death “in the first block of East 24th Street.”

Breitbart News noted 12 people were shot, three of them fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

At least 17 people were shot during the weekend of January 28-30, 2022, in Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

