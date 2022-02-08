A Mexican national lied about his history of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in North Carolina to secure naturalized American citizenship, federal prosecutors reveal.

Edgar Daniel Cruz-Magallanes, a 31-year-old Mexican national, was sentenced to a year of probation and will be stripped of his naturalized citizenship after pleading guilty to naturalization fraud.

Magallanes has also been ordered deported, though President Joe Biden’s administration is refusing to arrest and deport criminally convicted illegal aliens.

According to prosecutors, Magallanes fraudulently obtained naturalized citizenship in March 2015 when he failed to disclose that he had previously sexually abused an eight-year-old girl.

On his naturalization application, Magallanes replied “No” when asked, “Were you ever involved in any way with any of the following: . . . Forcing, or trying to force, someone to have any kind of sexual contact or relations?”

In June 2020, Magallanes was convicted in Wake County, North Carolina, on three counts of indecent liberties with a child for sexually abusing the girl between December 20, 2010 and December 18, 2012.

Prosecutors said the federal government was unaware that Magallanes had sexually abused the girl at the time of his naturalization because he was not arrested until after securing citizenship.

Also last month, an Azerbaijan national was stripped of his naturalized citizenship after federal prosecutors found that he had lied about sexually abusing his three children on his naturalization application.

