Illegal Alien, Wanted for Raping Girls, Freed into U.S. During Obama Years

An illegal alien, wanted for raping two young girls in Guatemala, was able to live for nearly a decade in the United States after former President Obama’s administration failed to deport him.

Carlos Horacio Suarez Monroy, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, first arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2013 at the start of Obama’s second term, when he sought amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed this week that Monroy had been encountered at the border and was deemed inadmissible by U.S. Border Patrol. Instead of being immediately returned to his native country, Monroy was referred to ICE for deportation but was able to remain in the U.S. for nearly a decade.

On January 20, after having lived in the U.S. for roughly nine years, Monroy was arrested by ICE agents outside of his residence in Winthrop, Massachusetts. He has been wanted in Guatemala for raping two young girls.

For years, Monroy has been wanted by Guatemalan officials for raping two young girls and was subsequently put on an Interpol Red Notice. He has been charged with felony aggravated sexual assault.

Monroy now remains in ICE custody while he awaits deportation.

