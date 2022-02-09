Democrat strategist James Carville denigrated Americans who refuse coronavirus vaccines as “pieces of shit” that he wants to punch in the face during the latest episode of his podcast.

On the February 3 episode of Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt, Carville and his co-host discussed the idea of banning unvaccinated people from interstate flights or bus routes. Both men agreed the policy would likely be shut down by court challenges, but Carville used the opportunity to riff on how much he disrespects the unvaccinated.

Transcript below:

HUNT: Reid in Jacksonville, North Carolina, wants to know: Why doesn’t Biden push a bill that bars unvaccinated individuals from flights and buses and, I would add, trains. Shouldn’t stronger action be taken? Reid, I wouldn’t be against that at all. I’d be for it actually, as long as you put — or testing, before you get on a plane, a bus, or an interstate train, you ought to be vaccinated or tested. I don’t think the Supreme Court would allow him to do that. CARVILLE: I don’t either. HUNT: So therefore, I’m not sure he should expend much capital trying to get something done that’s gonna get knocked down. CARVILLE: I wish [what] they’d do is pass a law to make you immune from liability if you punch some unvaccinated person right in the face, is which I’d really like to do. If you ask me, you know, what’s my first reaction to you if you’re not vaccinated and you don’t have any medical reason not to be? You’re a piece of shit. Okay? I ought to just punch you right in the god-damned face. That’s the way I look at these people. HUNT: Agreed.

Carville’s heated rhetoric is just one example in a long string of demeaning and dehumanizing language from Democrats and left-wing commentators.

President Joe Biden and several members of his Cabinet blamed unvaccinated people for their own strict lockdown measures, repeating the phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Other prominent Democrats, like NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and former VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe, respectively said the unvaccinated “aren’t listening to God” and government policy should “make life difficult” for them.

A former Obama Administration official called for a “no-fly list for unvaccinated adults” in The Atlantic, and author Noam Chomsky said the unvaccinated should be “isolated” from society.

Entertainment and television pundits have also used dehumanizing language. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel joked that hospitals should give ICU beds to the vaccinated instead of the unvaccinated. Radio host Howard Stern declared: “in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get.”

CNN’s Don Lemon has called unvaccinated people “selfish” and “idiots.” MSNBC’s Charlie Sykes called them “selfish and stupid.” Sports pundit Charles Barkley called the unvaccinated “assholes” and “idiots.”

This rhetoric in media and government has trickled down into the attitudes of rank-and-file Democrats. In January, a majority of Democrats said recently they would agree with the government imposing stricter coronavirus measures, such as confining unvaccinated citizens inside their homes “at all times except for emergencies,” a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Per Breitbart News:

Respondents were also asked if they support or oppose a proposal for federal or state governments “to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.” While the vast majority of Americans, 67 percent, said they opposed such a proposal, Democrats remain split, with 48 percent supporting fining vaccine critics and 46 opposing.

Almost one-third of Americans said they have not taken a vaccine for the coronavirus, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

In May of last year, Carville warned his fellow Democrats against “arrogance” and “smugness” while trying to persuade rural voters. “We have to be communicators, and we have to take every chance to communicate as precious and communicate with everybody and don’t be so smug about everything,” he pleaded on CNN.