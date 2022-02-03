Nearly one-third of Americans say they have not received a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, a survey from the Economist/YouGov released this week found.

Thirty percent of respondents revealed they have not received “ANY shots of ANY manufacturer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” compared to 70 percent who said they have received at least one.

Of the 30 percent who said they have not received any shots, a majority, 52 percent, said they do not plan on ever getting any jabs, followed by 23 percent who said they “might” in the future. Another 11 percent said they “definitely” will get a jab in the future, and 14 percent said they preferred not to answer.

The survey also found 36 percent indicating the belief that the pandemic is “behind us,” followed by 26 percent who said they are not sure, 19 percent who said “we are currently in the worst part of the pandemic,” and another 19 percent who said the pandemic is “going to get worse.”

The survey, taken January 29 – February 1, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percent.

The poll comes as the Biden administration has continued to tout both vaccines and boosters as the way to reach a level of pre-pandemic normalcy, despite the fact vaccines have been around for over a year and they continue to push Americans to wear masks.

While President Biden said in December 2020, prior to taking office, that he would not demand Americans to get mandatory vaccines, he attempted to do so via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA):

Joe Biden officially released his unconstitutional vaccine mandate today. In December, Biden promised he “wouldn’t demand [vaccinations] be mandatory.”pic.twitter.com/a0Qm38FYGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2021

However, the Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate on private employers in a 6-3 decision. That mandate would have affected roughly 84 million workers, as it required employers with 100 or more employees to either mandate the coronavirus vaccine or implement testing requirements on employees, with the burden of the cost of testing resting on the worker, per OSHA’s rule.