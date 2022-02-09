Twenty-six-year-old Anna N. Kochakian was arrested at her home Wednesday morning and charged in connection with the vandalization of Chicago Officer Ella French’s memorial.

French was shot and killed during a traffic stop on August 7, 2021. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot during the traffic stop. He was severely wounded but survived.

FOX 32 reports that on August 19, 2021, police were alerted that a memorial to French had been vandalized. They noted, “The memorial – which featured a photo of French – had been torn down, crumpled and discarded in a trash can at a nearby CTA ‘L’ platform.”

On February 9, 2022, a search warrant was obtained for Anna N. Kochakian’s home and she was arrested. She was “handcuffed by Chicago police officers using the cuffs that belong to Officer French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.”

Illinois State Police used Twitter to announce Kochakian’s arrest:

The Illinois State Police @ILStatePolice and #ChicagoPolice announce the arrest for vandalizing Officer #EllaFrench’s Memorial pic.twitter.com/vUfCLE03aH — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) February 9, 2022

