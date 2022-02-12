Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will reportedly reenter the political sphere by speaking at the New York state Democrat Convention in late February.

Hillary will attend the convention at the Sheraton hotel in Times Square, CNBC reported, sparking “new speculation that she could run for the nation’s highest office again.”

A source told CNBC Hillary’s popularity is greater than President Biden’s, and suggested that speaking at the event will be useful to her, as it puts her in the spotlight.

“She’s beloved by the mainstream members of the Democratic Party and her popularity is likely higher than that of President Biden. It’s good for her because it keeps her relevant and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party and the audience,” the source said.