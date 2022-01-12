Democrat Insiders Push Hillary Clinton as Potential 2024 Front-Runner

Democrat insiders are pushing failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a potential 2024 front-runner.

In a Tuesday Wall Street Journal op-ed, Schoen Cooperman, former pollster for Bill Clinton, and Andrew Stein, a former New York City council member, wrote Hillary Clinton is the Democrats’ “best option” to defeat the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

“Hillary Clinton remains ambitious, outspoken and convinced that if not for Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s intervention and Russian interference that she would have won the 2016 election,” the men wrote about Hillary’s 2016 election loss, “and she may be right.”

The report dismisses Vice President Kamala Harris or President Joe Biden as legitimate 2024 contenders.

Now we know why Hillary met with Kamala https://t.co/aZnWA9Dvh1 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2022

Alternatively, the authors estimate Hillary would be considered the “change candidate” when contrasted to the Democrats’ failed leadership while controlling all branches of government leading up to 2022.

“She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee,” they claim. “She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.”

The two insiders also pointed to Hillary’s recent posturing statements about which type of radical Democrat is most suited to win the Democrat primary:

In a recent MSNBC interview, Mrs. Clinton called on Democrats to engage in “careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win.” She also noted that party’s House majority “comes from people who win in much more difficult districts.”

Mentioning Bill Clinton’s reflections on Hillary’s failed 2016 campaign, the report suggests “[e]ven Bill Clinton recently set the stage for his wife’s potential 2024 candidacy.”

Bill told People magazine in December that his wife still remains the “most qualified person to run for office in my lifetime, including me,” and suggested her failed bid against Donald Trump was “one of the most profound mistakes we ever made.”

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 77 Electoral College votes in 2016. Hillary has dubbed her failed candidacy as a loss that “made her cry.”

