Gas Prices Increase Under Biden Nearly $1.00 From Last Year

The price consumers are paying at the pump has increased under President Joe Biden by nearly $1.00 from last year in February.

On Tuesday, the current national average was $3.498, according to AAA. In February 2021, consumers were paying $2.507 at the pump.

The increase in gas prices has the Biden administration worried the midterms could be impacted. As such, the Washington Post reported vulnerable Democrat senators are working on legislation to suspend the gas tax until after the November election.

Those who support the measure include Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

It is unclear if President Biden supports cutting the gas tax to help Democrats win reelection, though the Post reported Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday, “potentially pausing fees at the pump as part of a broader campaign to combat rising prices.”

But Larry Summers, who served as the Director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told the Post the idea of a gas tax holiday was “short-sighted, ineffective, goofy and gimmicky.”