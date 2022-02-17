Mo Brooks Scores Fundraiser with Trump as Primary Opponent Fumbles Mar-a-Lago Meeting

Alabama Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has scored a fundraiser with former President Trump after his primary opponent, Katie Britt, fumbled a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Breitbart News.

The meeting, leaked to Politico, noted that Britt met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

Alabama sources told Breitbart News that the meeting did not go well and left Trump unimpressed. Trump has already endorsed Brooks in the race.

Immediately following the meeting, Breitbart News confirmed that Trump vowed to host a fundraiser with Brooks to recertify his support for the staunch conservative.

“President Trump has endorsed Mo Brooks, Donald Trump Jr. endorsed Mo just last week, and the day Katie met with President Trump he agreed to do a major fundraiser for Congressman Brooks at Mar-a-Lago,” the Brooks campaign told Breitbart News.

“Whatever she said to [Trump], we appreciate it,” they said.

Britt’s campaign spokesperson, Sean Ross, has since released a statement demanding Brooks drop out of the Senate race. Alabama sources called the remark “unhinged” in conversations with Breitbart News.

“If Congressman Brooks truly cared about President Trump or the America First agenda, he would’ve done the honorable thing and dropped out of the race already,” Ross said.

Britt is the former president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Business Council of Alabama. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., previously called her “the Alabama Liz Cheney.”

Brooks has been a fierce opponent of the Chamber’s mass immigration agenda, and U.S. free trade with China initiatives.

“They want cheap foreign labor crossing our borders,” Brooks said last year of the Chamber. “And so they have got a lot of money and they try to elect candidates. They try to ensure that their candidates for open borders get elected.”

Brooks has been endorsed by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rand Paul (R-KY), Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC), and the National Association for Gun Rights, among others.

The Republican primary in the race is on May 24.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.