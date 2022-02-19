Gavin Newsom: Gun Industry Should Not Be Protected from Lawsuits

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a visit by US First Lady Jill Biden at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, California on March 31, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Saturday that gun manufacturers ought not be protected from lawsuits.

On February 15, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Remington agreed to a settlement with nine Sandy Hook families who filed suit in 2014.

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 29: Custom Remington pistols are displayed at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 800 exhibitors, the convention is the largest annual gathering for the NRA's more than 5 million members. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Custom Remington pistols are displayed at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Newsom began pushing lawsuits against gun makers in December 2021, asking his state legislators to send him a bill that would allow private citizens to sue “assault weapons” makers.

On Friday, February 18, Newsom followed up on his lawsuit push by tweeting:

Gun manufacturers are not immune to lawsuits, but the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act does protect them from lawsuits centered on guns that were legally made and legally sold.

National Shooting Sports Foundation general counsel Larry Keane responded to the attempt to piggyback lawsuits on crime by suggesting “hug a thug” and “defund the police” policies are the true explanation for the heightened gun crime in California

