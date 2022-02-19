Gavin Newsom: Gun Industry Should Not Be Protected from Lawsuits

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Saturday that gun manufacturers ought not be protected from lawsuits.

On February 15, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Remington agreed to a settlement with nine Sandy Hook families who filed suit in 2014.

Newsom began pushing lawsuits against gun makers in December 2021, asking his state legislators to send him a bill that would allow private citizens to sue “assault weapons” makers.

On Friday, February 18, Newsom followed up on his lawsuit push by tweeting:

Gun industry greed has fueled the gun violence epidemic. We are unveiling new tools to hold gun manufacturers accountable for the deaths their products cause. Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products – guns should be no different. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 18, 2022

Gun manufacturers are not immune to lawsuits, but the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act does protect them from lawsuits centered on guns that were legally made and legally sold.

National Shooting Sports Foundation general counsel Larry Keane responded to the attempt to piggyback lawsuits on crime by suggesting “hug a thug” and “defund the police” policies are the true explanation for the heightened gun crime in California

