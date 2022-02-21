Fifth-grade girls who attended a science camp organized by the Los Alamitos Unified School District in California stayed in cabins with men who “identify” as non-binary — or not accepting their biological sex.

The parents learned from their daughters that the male counselors used “they/them” pronouns and stayed with them in their cabins for three nights at Camp Pali.

It is NOT a human right for adult males to share sleeping accommodations with 5th grade girls.#SexNotGender #GetTheMenOut https://t.co/6acyJdRw5H — WoLF (@WomensLibFront) February 20, 2022

Biological male counselors who use "they/them" pronouns were allowed to sleep in cabins with fifth-grade girls at a school-organized camping trip. "Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with," the camp's assistant director said.https://t.co/AWp88g9jQ7 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) February 20, 2022

The Los Angeles-based KTLA reported on the incident: “Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with,” Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were about to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” parent Rachel Sandoval said in the KTLA report.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” parent Suzy Johnson said in the KTLA report.

A spokesperson for the school district told KTLA the district “takes all complaints and concerns seriously and is currently investigating.”

“The parents said they’re hoping others will be informed of the camp’s lodging policy so that they can make decisions for their own families,” the Post Millennial reported.

“It’s awful that children had to even experience this in fifth-grade camp,” Johnson said. “If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my children home.”

