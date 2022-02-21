Franklin Graham Thanks Canadian Truckers for Opposing ‘Socialists’

Celebrated evangelical preacher Franklin Graham has thrown his support behind the protesting Canadian truckers and their freedom convoy, applauding the effects their efforts have had on the world.

“THANK YOU TRUCKERS!” Rev. Graham wrote on his Facebook page this weekend. “Your voice has not only been heard, but your stand for freedom has shaken the socialist politicians in Canada and around the world.”

Along with his post, Graham embedded a meme voicing the same sentiments, a message that potentially reached his more than nine million Facebook followers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked emergency powers to put a halt to truckers gathered in the country’s capital of Ottawa to protest government vaccine mandates required for conducting cross-border business.

“When former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau invoked emergency powers in peacetime in 1970, he was accused of ‘using a sledgehammer to crack a peanut,’” noted the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal in a February 18 op-ed. “Fifty-two years later, his son, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has repeated the mistake.”

A Rasmussen poll conducted in the United States last week revealed that a majority of likely American voters support the truckers — and believe that a similar protest would be a good idea on their own soil.

Rasmussen Reports found that a significant majority of respondents — 59 percent — support the convoy, including 42 percent who “strongly support” it.

Thirty-three percent of voters oppose the trucker protest against Canada’s vaccine mandate, including 21 percent who “strongly oppose” it.

