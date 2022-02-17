Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked rarely used emergency powers to try to stop truckers who have gathered in the country’s capital of Ottawa to protest government vaccine mandates required for conducting cross border business.

In the United States a poll found that the majority of likely American voters support the truckers — and think a similar protest south of the border is a good idea.

Rasmussen Reports found that 59 percent of respondents support the convoy, including 42 percent who “strongly support” it.

Thirty-three percent of voters oppose the trucker protest against Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, including 21 percent who “Strongly Oppose” the protest.

INDEPENDENTS:

Do you support trucker convoy?

60% yes / 30% no Should Trudeau end COVID restrictions?

55% yes / 29% no Should the US have a trucker protest?

The Lifesite News website reported on the poll and its implications:

The news comes as Joe Biden’s approval rating is tanking, and as even Democrat states are dropping mask mandates under public pressure inspired by the Canadian phenomenon. The majority of those polled also believe that Trudeau should end Canada’s draconian COVID restrictions. Presently, Canadian provinces are opening up as pressure continues to be applied to all levels of government. Besides the demonstration in Ottawa, there are similar protests around the country. Hispanics are traditionally seen as an important voting block for the Democrats, but Hispanics who were polled showed levels of support for Canadian truckers similar to those of Republican voters.

The national telephone and online survey of 1,000 likely voters took place on February 13 and14. The margin of error was plus or minus three percentage points.

