New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter Aaron B. Martin was arrested earlier this month after purchasing gun parts and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds at a Philadelphia gun show.

The New York Post reports that Martin was also charged with “felony possession of an assault weapon,” after allegedly buying a Sipahi semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun at the gun show as well.

MSN notes that members of the “Queens County district attorney’s office Detective Bureau” followed Aaron to the gun show and surveilled him buying the gun and gun parts and accessories, then had him arrested in Queens upon his return to the city.

The Post pointed out that Martin allegedly does not possess “a firearm license or license to deal in firearms or ammunition.”

Martin was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court. The FDNY suspended him for 28 days following his arrest.

Martin’s purchase of gun parts comes amid the Democrats’ push to ban the sale of parts kits that Americans can use to build guns at home. Democrats refer to such firearms as “ghost guns.”

