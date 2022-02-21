Ottawa Mayor Wants to Sell Trucks Confiscated from Freedom Convoy Protesters

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson on Saturday proposed selling trucks and other vehicles seized during the police’s violent dismantling of the Freedom Convoy, stating that it was the Canadian capital’s legal right due to the Trudeau’s government shocking invocation of the Emergencies Act.

“We actually have the ability to confiscate those vehicles and sell them,” Watson said, according to Canadian public broadcaster CBC. “And I want to see them sold. I don’t want the return to these people who’ve been causing such frustration and angst in our community.”

Over the weekend, law enforcement in Ottawa arrested 191 individuals during its violent crackdown on the city’s Freedom Convoy protest. It issued 391 charges, including mischief and obstructing police. Chris Harkins, who serves as deputy commissioner with the Ontario Provincial Police, confirmed that police seized 76 vehicles.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Prior to the crackdown on the protestors on Friday, police arrested several Freedom Convoy organisers including Tamara Lich, who was also charged with offences relating to mischief. […] Prior to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history last week, police had difficulties finding tow truck operators willing to tow the semi-trucks and other vehicles in the Canadian capital. Under the Emergencies Act, the government is able to force tow truck operators to carry out their work or they could face potential fines or prison time if they refuse.

On Monday, Trudeau claimed that his government still requires the emergency powers despite clearing out the convoy in Ottawa.

“It became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to restore order and keep people safe,” the prime minister said during a press conference.

“Even though things seem to be resolving very well in Ottawa, this state of emergency is not over,” he added.

Trudeau previously promised that usage of his emergency powers would be “time-limited, geographically-targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate.”