Remington Settles with Sandy Hook Families for $73 Million

On February 15, 2022, Breitbart News reported Remington Arms agreed to a settlement with the families of nine of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting victims.

The amount of the settlement was undisclosed at the time of the Breitbart News report. However, in the days that followed CBS News reported the settlement was for $73 million.

On February 16, 2022, CNN noted the families’ attorneys used “marketing argument” to get around the lawsuit protections contained in the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (2005). Those attorneys “contended that the company marketed rifles by extolling the militaristic qualities of the rifle and reinforcing the image of a combat weapon — in violation of a Connecticut law that prevents deceptive marketing practices.”

The New York Times pointed out President Biden praised the settlement with Remington, saying, “While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms.”

On February 24, 2020, Biden talked of his desire to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act during a South Carolina campaign stop. He then referenced gun makers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

