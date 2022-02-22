Democrat Representative and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass (D-CA) has lost another top staffer involved with her campaign, as Bass’ campaign manager becomes the latest to depart from the congresswoman’s campaign.

While the primary election is not until June, another departure from Bass’ campaign team, especially a top position such as a campaign manager, could be a bad sign for her chances of winning.

Jamarah Hayner, Bass’ campaign manager, who was with the campaign since its inception in September, left the campaign, according to Anna Bahr, a spokesperson for Bass’ campaign, on Monday. Bahr thanked Hayner for her work and that the departure was “amicable.”

Hayner, who also previously managed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s successful 2020 campaign, did not respond to the Los Angeles Times request for comment.

The LA Times noted that Hayner is not the first departure of a high-profile advisor from Bass’ campaign:

Two veteran Democratic political strategists, Parke Skelton and Steve Barkan, left their consultant positions with the campaign in December. Skelton’s wife, Alison Morgan, who had been fundraising in Los Angeles for the Bass campaign, also departed in December. Another Los Angeles fundraiser, Lisa Cassinis, left the campaign before Morgan was brought on.

“It takes time to lock in staff for a year-long campaign,” Bahr said in what appears to be an attempt to lessen the blow from a departure from another high-profile advisor.

“This is a long campaign with many different stages. Other candidates in the race have spent years planning their run and building their teams — the congresswoman got started fresh last fall,” Bass’ spokesperson continued.

