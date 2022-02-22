Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-Point Plan Includes Congressional Term Limits

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) included requiring term limits on Congressional members in his 11-Point Plan, released Tuesday, for his party if and when they regain the majority in the Senate following the midterm elections.

Scott’s plan, which he first previewed to Breitbart News, indicated in his Government Reform/Debt section that the senator wants to intact term limits on any elected official in Washington, DC.

“The permanent ruling class in Washington is bankrupting us with inflation and debt, so they must be removed. For you to have more, Washington must have less,” Scott wrote in his plan, pointing to the problem starting with the members who are elected for countless terms and not leaving Washington.

Scott, who is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — the committee that helps Republican senators get reelected and new candidates elected — wrote in his vision for the party that there needs to be “term limits for the Washington ruling class – 12-year limits for Congress and government bureaucrats” while noting there should be “exceptions for national security reasons only.

While Washington politicians are “cashing-in” from their “public service,” Scott wants to also “forbid politicians from becoming lobbyists” and make it so “[n]o government employee can make more than 5 times the national median individual income.”

As Breitbart News previously wrote about Scott’s plan overall:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday morning released an 11-point broad vision for Republicans if and when they retake control in Washington, complete with 128 specific policy promises to voters. The plan from Scott represents possibly the clearest overarching view any Republican has offered ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on the party’s vision for the future and has clear endorsements upon its release from top party leaders. It also signals a clear shift in the GOP towards culture war issues that motivate voters and a serious effort to confront and address the litany of problems facing American society today. The plan, which Scott and his team previewed for Breitbart News ahead of its public release, is published here and is available for the public to see at the website RescueAmerica.com, which Scott launched to roll out the proposal. Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), released the plan in his personal capacity from his own campaign — and told Breitbart News in a lengthy interview on Monday evening previewing its release that he views it as a clear-eyed attempt to steer the country back from the brink.

Scott is currently in his first term as senator from the Sunshine State.

